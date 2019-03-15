Steve Clarke: Kilmarnock hopes Ibrox trip 'passes without incident'

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Millar's late strike was enough for all three points

Steve Clarke hopes football is the only talking point after his Kilmarnock side visit Rangers on Saturday.

The Killie boss suffered sectarian abuse, which he said was like "living in the dark ages", during the 5-0 Scottish Cup replay defeat in February.

"Hopefully it will pass by without incident," said Clarke, whose side beat St Mirren 1-0 on Monday.

"It was well documented at the time, I've had a lot of really good support over what I said after the game."

And he added: "You'd like to think the Rangers supporters will go there to support their team."

Police Scotland are investigating reports of alleged sectarian chanting aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard by Aberdeen fans during the Dons' Scottish Cup quarter-final replay win at Ibrox on Tuesday.

"It's good that it's highlighted," added Clarke. "I think people that hear it should call it out every time and the police should investigate every single incident."