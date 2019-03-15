Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager says he 'will improve'

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights as Aberdeen stun Rangers at Ibrox to progress into Scottish Cup semis

Steven Gerrard is "well aware" of the job he signed up for and says "without a doubt" Rangers have improved.

The Ibrox side were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on Tuesday, losing to Aberdeen in a cup competition for the second time this season.

Gerrard's team are second in the Scottish Premiership - eight points behind defending champions Celtic.

"I've picked myself back up and I can guarantee you that I will improve personally moving forward," he said.

"I'm well aware of the job I signed up for. I know after a few bad results pundits and keyboard wizards will always be there. That's fine. Without a doubt, we have improved, the majority of players we have brought in have stood up, some haven't and we will continue to improve the squad going forward.

"We are doing everything we can to make Rangers a winning team but it can't happen overnight. There needed to be a squad overhaul when I arrived. There will be change and better players to add more quality but I don't expect the same in terms of numbers, we need a bit of magic and a few key additions."

The former Liverpool and England captain, 38, says "it's been tough" since the midweek quarter-final replay defeat at Ibrox.

Gerrard, who arrived in Glasgow last summer after Rangers' second straight third-placed finish, has injury doubts over midfielders Scott Arfield and Ryan Jack for Saturday's home league match against Kilmarnock.

Defender Nikola Katic has been struggling with illness but Eros Grezda has returned to training and Gerrard says fellow long-term absentee and winger Jamie Murphy "is on course for the back-end of the season".

"There will be changes to the XI come the weekend," Gerrard added. "The worst thing as a footballer is to lose a game and to feel like you haven't done yourself or your supporters justice. It is interesting for me at the weekend to see what characters I have.

"I've not said much - sometimes you don't have to say much - the players know how the supporters and staff are feeling. It's about what you do on the pitch. If they have anything about them and they understand the club, it should be as straightforward as what they need to give going forward.

"Tactics and information have to come second sometimes, I am expecting a performance for the supporters as Tuesday was a tough one to take. The players have to think about what the supporters want to see."