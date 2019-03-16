Newcastle U-23 midlfielder Sangare set for Liberia debut in Afcon qualifier

Newcastle U-23 player Mohammed Sangare is on course to make his debut for Liberia in their Nations Cup qualifier away to DR Congo

Newcastle United under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare looks set to make his debut for Liberia in their crucial Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away to the Democratic Republic of Congo on 24 March.

Sangare, who is yet to make a senior appearance for Newcastle, has been named in a 20-man squad released by Liberia coach Thomas Kojo.

The 20-year-old was left frustrated after having to withdraw from previous squads due to the loss of his UK residence papers.

Sangare, who was born in Liberia but has lived in England since the age of 14, has featured in 16 games in the Premier Division 2 this season.

"It is good that Sangare has accepted the call. He had problems with the residence papers but that has since been settled," Kojo told BBC Sport.

"We didn't have much time to access him before the Zimbabwe game but his debut [against DR Congo] is now on the cards. He will be a big advantage for us and we need players like that in our national teams," Kojo said.

Uncapped Portugal-based Terrance Tisdell, who turned down previous call-ups because he needed clearance to travel to Africa, is now free to travel.

Kojo has also handed maiden call-ups to local-based players Marvin Blapoh and Gasimu Sheikh Kouyateh, who helped Liberia reached the finals of the West African Football Union (Wafu) under-20 Nations Cup in Monrovia in May 2018.

Group G After Five Matches Points Zimbabwe 8 Liberia 7 DR Congo 6 Congo Brazzaville 5

The match is scheduled for Kinshasa but Liberia want the venue for this crucial qualifier moved out of DR Congo because of concerns over the Ebola epidemic.

Any two of the group's four teams, which also includes Zimbabwe and Congo Brazzaville, can still qualify for this year's expanded finals in Egypt.

Liberia squad:

Goalkeepers: Tommy Songo and Ashley Williams (LISCR FC); Alpha Jalloh (Barrack Young Controllers)

Defenders: Alvin Marccornel and Aloysius Simujla (LPRC Oilers); Teah Dennis and Eugene Swen (Barrack Young Controllers); Gasimu Sheikh Kouyateh (Pags FC), Kemoh Kamara (LISCR FC), Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, USA)

Midfielders: Marvin Blapoh (Monrovia Club Breweries), Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United, England), Allen Njie (Grasshopper Zurich, Switzerland), Oscar Murphy Dorley (FC Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow, Russia), Sam Johnson (Real Salt Lake, USA)

Strikers: William Jebor (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Kpah Sean Sherman (PKNS Selangor, Malaysia), Tonia Tisdell (Nea Salamina Famagusta, Cyprus), Terrance Tisdell (AD Sanjoanense, Portugal)