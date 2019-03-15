Europa League: Arsenal play Napoli and Chelsea face Slavia Prague in quarter-finals

Arsenal have been drawn against Napoli, while Chelsea take on Slavia Prague in the Europa League quarter-finals.

Villarreal face fellow Spanish side Valencia with Portuguese team Benfica playing Germany's Eintracht Frankfurt.

The first legs will be played on Thursday 11 April with the second legs on 18 April.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is chasing a fourth Europa League title as manager after winning the competition three successive times at Sevilla.

Europa League quarter-finals:

Napoli v Arsenal

Villarreal v Valencia

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague v Chelsea