Media playback is not supported on this device Inverness' Tom Walsh volleys home terrific winner against Partick Thistle

Tom Walsh's thumping volley moved Inverness Caledonian Thistle into fourth in the Scottish Championship to heap misery on Partick Thistle.

The substitute benefited from Aaron Doran's neat flick-on to lash the ball beyond Jags goalkeeper Jamie Sneddon.

Doran had given Caley Thistle the lead after a wonderful dummy by Jordan White from Joe Chalmers' pass.

Stuart Bannigan's first goal since 2015 - a fine curled effort - brought Thistle level before Walsh's winner.

Like Doran, the attacking midfielder is now up to 10 for the season, as John Robertson's men aim to be involved in the promotion play-offs as well as having a Scottish Cup semi-final against Hearts look forward to.

This is only the Jags' third league defeat in 10 in 2019, but a win tonight would have moved them to the relative comfort of seventh in the league.

'We fell asleep, but got our deserved three points' - Reaction

Partick Thistle manager Gary Caldwell said: "I am very disappointed. The first half was poor from both teams, the second half was end to end but we were very much in the game at 1-1, and had some great opportunities.

"To get nothing from it is very disappointing."

Inverness boss John Robertson said: "It was a great first goal; great ball through by Joe Chalmers and a beautiful step-over from Jordan White, and the finish by Aaron Doran.

"But then we fell asleep, Thistle upped the tempo and got their equaliser. We weathered the storm and got another brilliant finish. It was a deserved three points.

"The next few weeks are a big ask but we showed tonight we have the players to handle it."