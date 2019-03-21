England v Czech Republic
England striker Marcus Rashford was absent from Thursday's training session as he nursed an ankle injury on the eve of the Euro 2020 qualifier against the Czech Republic.
The 21-year-old had an individual session indoors at St George's Park.
Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold pulled out on Wednesday with a back problem.
Midfielders Fabian Delph and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and defenders John Stones and Luke Shaw, have also withdrawn.
Uncapped Chelsea teenage winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse have been called up in recent days.
England and Everton defender Michael Keane believes Hudson-Odoi can become a "top-class player".
"I played against him, he is a massive threat," the 26-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.
"He is very direct, he is skilful and he is quick. You can see the talent he has got straight away.
"I couldn't believe how young he was because he is a big lad and he is strong.
"He has got a lot of confidence, so he has got all the attributes to be a top-class player.
"I think it's really good for him to come here and get experience and maybe get some game time. He is only going to get better."
Following Friday's match at Wembley Stadium, coach Gareth Southgate's squad travel to Montenegro for their second qualifier on Monday.
England squad
Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)
Defenders: Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)
Midfielders: Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)
Forwards: Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)
MATCH STATS
- This will be the third match between England and Czech Republic, with the Three Lions winning one and drawing the other, both friendlies.
- England are unbeaten in their last 18 Euro qualifying matches (W15 D3), winning the last 10 in a row. Their last such defeat came under current QPR manager Steve McClaren in November 2007 versus Croatia.
- England have lost only one of their 15 home games under Southgate (W10 D4), losing 2-1 against Spain in the Nations League. Only Roy Hodgson (79.2%), Fabio Capello (76.2%) and Walter Winterbottom (69%) have better home win percentages for England than Southgate (66.7%).
- The Czech Republic have won their last two games by a 1-0 scoreline, they last won three consecutive matches without conceding back in October 2007.
- England have lost just two of their last 23 home games in all competitions played in the month of March (W15 D6 L2), losing v the Netherlands in 2016 (2-1) and Italy in 2002 (2-1).
- England's Harry Kane has scored 15 goals in his last 17 starts for the Three Lions, despite enduring a six-game drought in this run.
- Rashford has scored three goals in his last six England appearances, as many as he bagged in his previous 25.
- Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho was the first Englishman to reach 10 assists in Europe's top five leagues this season.