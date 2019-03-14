Premier Division: Improving Derry City face test of credentials against Dundalk

Derry's Eoin Toal challenges Bohemians' Ali Reghba last Friday
Derry earned a creditable 1-1 draw against second-placed Bohemians in Dublin last Friday
League of Ireland: Derry City v Dundalk
Venue: Ryan McBride Brandwell Stadium Date: Friday, 15 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle & BBC Sport website

Derry City's promising start to the new League of Ireland campaign will face the ultimate test when they host champions Dundalk on Friday night.

The Candystripes go into the game at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium fourth in the table - just a point behind the third-placed champions.

"Dundalk are the standard bearers for this league," says Declan Devine.

"They will go down as one of the greatest teams in the history of the League of Ireland."

Devine's Derry have shown impressive resilience thus far in a campaign which has included away draws against Cork City and second-placed Bohemians.

The Derry manager says such qualities will again be needed in abundance in Friday's home game.

"It is going to be very difficult on Friday night. We are going to have to weather the storm at times.

"But we can't just go with the aim of just defending well for the 90 minutes. We will also have to try and ask questions of them and aim to put them under some pressure."

Devine will go into the game boosted by the return to fitness of Greg Sloggett, David Parkhouse and the influential Barry McNamee.

Injury restricted McNamee to only a late substitute's role at Dalymount Park while Sloggett and Parkhouse missed the game.

Fears that former Dundalk keeper Peter Cherrie could miss Friday's game after hurting a hand when accidentally punching the back a team-mate's head last week have abated and he will be available.

Cherrie made a number of important saves a week ago and his presence should be a steadying force at the back for the Candystripes.

