Diogo Jota: Wolves forward says successes have vindicated decision to join

Diogo Jota signed a permanent contract with Wolves in January 2018 after a season-long loan stint from Atletico Madrid

Wolves forward Diogo Jota says the club's successes this season have vindicated his decision to join them despite concerns from his own family.

Jota initially arrived at the Premier League side on loan from Atletico Madrid in July 2017 and made a permanent switch in January 2018.

Wolves, who were promoted at the end of last season, face Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

"Many people in Portugal criticised me," the 22-year-old said.

Asked where the scepticism came from, Jota said: "[The] public and newspapers, but I have family as well.

"Not criticising me, but asking 'Why are you doing that?'

"My father always supported me, and the rest of my family, but my uncle tried to say 'Why are you doing this?' It is part of the game."

Wolves, who are seventh in the Premier League, have not reached the FA Cup semi-finals since 1998.

Jota's father Joaquin and uncle Ricardo will attend Saturday's match at Molineux.

The Portuguese has scored six goals in his past 13 games and scored a hat-trick against Leicester in January.

Speaking about the reaction to his move, Jota said: "They were saying 'you are going from a Champions League club to a lower division in another country, are you crazy?'

"I said, 'No, I believe in the project and then, if everything goes well, like I expect, next season you have the reason'.

"Fortunately, everything went well and we are here now, and everyone understands now."