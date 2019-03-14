Foul by Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Villarreal v Zenit St Petersburg
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 2Gaspar
- 3González
- 4Funes MoriSubstituted forLlambrichat 77'minutes
- 6RuizBooked at 52mins
- 11Costa
- 5CáseresSubstituted forMorlanesat 45'minutes
- 10IborraSubstituted forCazorlaat 71'minutes
- 8Fornals
- 9Bacca
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 15Llambrich
- 16Pedraza
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 19Cazorla
- 28Morlanes
- 30Chukwueze
Zenit St Petersburg
- 99LunevSubstituted forKerzhakovat 64'minutes
- 30Mammana
- 6Ivanovic
- 44Rakitskiy
- 19Smolnikov
- 25BarriosSubstituted forKranevitterat 45'minutes
- 27Ozdoev
- 33Azevedo Júnior
- 17ShatovBooked at 56mins
- 11Driussi
- 7AzmounSubstituted forMakat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Anyukov
- 8Kranevitter
- 13Novo Neto
- 14Kuzyaev
- 20Mak
- 29Zabolotny
- 41Kerzhakov
- Referee:
- Artur Manuel Soares Dias
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away12
Live Text
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hernani (Zenit St Petersburg).
Manuel Morlanes (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Miguelón replaces Ramiro Funes Mori.
Attempt missed. Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Gerard Moreno.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Robert Mak (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Oleg Shatov.
Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Santi Cazorla (Villarreal).
Foul by Hernani (Zenit St Petersburg).
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gerard Moreno (Villarreal).
Foul by Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Santi Cazorla (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Robert Mak replaces Sardar Azmoun.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Santi Cazorla replaces Vicente Iborra.
Foul by Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg).
Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Yaroslav Rakitskiy (Zenit St Petersburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Branislav Ivanovic.
Attempt missed. Branislav Ivanovic (Zenit St Petersburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Jaume Costa.
Hand ball by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.
Foul by Sebastián Driussi (Zenit St Petersburg).
Álvaro González (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Zenit St Petersburg. Mikhail Kerzhakov replaces Andrey Lunev because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg) because of an injury.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Hernani.
Attempt missed. Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Magomed Ozdoev.
Attempt missed. Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Sebastián Driussi following a corner.
Corner, Zenit St Petersburg. Conceded by Mario Gaspar.
Attempt saved. Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vicente Iborra.
Booking
Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Oleg Shatov (Zenit St Petersburg).
Pablo Fornals (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).