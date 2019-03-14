Europa League - Round of 16 - 2nd Leg
FK Krasnodar0Valencia0

FK Krasnodar v Valencia

Line-ups

FK Krasnodar

  • 39Safonov
  • 98PetrovSubstituted forSuleymanovat 75'minutes
  • 5Spajic
  • 3Fjóluson
  • 6Ramírez
  • 33PereyraBooked at 29mins
  • 8GazinskiyBooked at 78mins
  • 16Claesson
  • 7Maciel Sousa Campos
  • 9da Silva FerreiraSubstituted forStotskiyat 30'minutes
  • 14Olsson

Substitutes

  • 22Taranov
  • 47Utkin
  • 50Golubev
  • 63Sergeev
  • 88Sinitsyn
  • 89Stotskiy
  • 93Suleymanov

Valencia

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 18Wass
  • 5Gabriel
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 14Gayá
  • 8SolerBooked at 75mins
  • 17Coquelin
  • 6KondogbiaBooked at 15mins
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 23SobrinoSubstituted forRodrigoat 58'minutes
  • 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGonçalo Guedesat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 7Gonçalo Guedes
  • 9Gameiro
  • 15Latorre Grueso
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 20Torres
  • 21Piccini
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamFK KrasnodarAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Foul by Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar).

Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, FK Krasnodar. Shapi Suleymanov replaces Sergey Petrov.

Booking

Carlos Soler (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Foul by Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar).

José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Gonçalo Guedes replaces Santi Mina.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Jón Fjóluson tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Attempt missed. Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Hand ball by Santi Mina (Valencia).

Viktor Claesson (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Daniel Wass.

Offside, FK Krasnodar. Jón Fjóluson tries a through ball, but Dmitriy Stotskiy is caught offside.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Neto.

Attempt saved. Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Geoffrey Kondogbia (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Denis Cheryshev.

Substitution

Substitution, Valencia. Rodrigo Moreno replaces Rubén Sobrino.

Attempt saved. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rubén Sobrino.

Uros Spajic (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén Sobrino (Valencia).

Attempt missed. Gabriel (Valencia) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Soler with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wanderson with a cross.

Corner, FK Krasnodar. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.

Attempt missed. Dmitriy Stotskiy (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt missed. Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri Gazinskiy following a set piece situation.

Attempt saved. Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.

Cristian Ramírez (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Carlos Soler (Valencia).

Second Half

Second Half begins FK Krasnodar 0, Valencia 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, FK Krasnodar 0, Valencia 0.

Matvey Safonov (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

