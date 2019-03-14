Substitution, Napoli. Kevin Malcuit replaces Vlad Chiriches because of an injury.
FC Red Bull Salzburg v Napoli
Line-ups
RB Salzburg
- 33Walke
- 22Lainer
- 15Ramalho
- 6OnguénéBooked at 42mins
- 17Ulmer
- 8SamassekouBooked at 56mins
- 45MwepuSubstituted forGulbrandsenat 59'minutes
- 14SzoboszlaiSubstituted forLeitgebat 74'minutes
- 13Wolf
- 9Dabbur
- 18Minamino
Substitutes
- 1Stankovic
- 5Vallci
- 20Daka
- 21Gulbrandsen
- 24Leitgeb
- 30Braut Håland
- 55Todorovic
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 23Hysaj
- 21ChirichesSubstituted forMalcuitat 78'minutes
- 13Luperto
- 6Mário Rui
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Ruiz
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forDiawaraat 74'minutes
- 14Mertens
- 99MilikBooked at 44mins
Substitutes
- 2Malcuit
- 9Verdi
- 24Insigne
- 25Ospina
- 31Ghoulam
- 34Younes
- 42Diawara
- Referee:
- Carlos del Cerro Grande
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Vlad Chiriches (Napoli) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stefan Lainer with a cross.
Attempt saved. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Alex Meret.
Attempt saved. Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Christoph Leitgeb replaces Dominik Szoboszlai.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Amadou Diawara replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Sebastiano Luperto.
Attempt blocked. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Munas Dabbur.
Attempt missed. Dries Mertens (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by José Callejón.
Attempt missed. Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai.
Goal!
Goal! FC Red Bull Salzburg 2, Napoli 1. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer with a cross.
Attempt missed. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt missed. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominik Szoboszlai with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
Takumi Minamino (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Attempt blocked. André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hannes Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Fredrik Gulbrandsen replaces Enock Mwepu.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Booking
Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Andreas Ulmer tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Lainer.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Alexander Walke tries a through ball, but Enock Mwepu is caught offside.
Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Vlad Chiriches.
Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Enock Mwepu tries a through ball, but Takumi Minamino is caught offside.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Jerôme Onguéné.
Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Dries Mertens with a cross.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (FC Red Bull Salzburg).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Napoli 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1, Napoli 1.