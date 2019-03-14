Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann to serve one-match touchline ban and fined £1,000

Grant McCann was also booked for dissent during the match against Charlton

Doncaster boss Grant McCann has been given a one-match touchline ban and been fined £1,000 for abusive behaviour towards a match official.

Goalkeeping coach Paul Gerrard is also banned for one match following an incident in the tunnel after Rovers' 1-1 draw against Charlton on 2 March.

Both will have to watch Friday's League One match against Barnsley from the stands after accepting the FA charge.

They will be allowed into the dressing room pre-match and at half-time.