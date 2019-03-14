Police probe Aberdeen fans' chants towards Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

By Kheredine Idessane

BBC Scotland

Highlights as Aberdeen stun Rangers at Ibrox to progress into Scottish Cup semis

Police Scotland are to investigate reports of sectarian chanting aimed at Rangers manager Steven Gerrard by Aberdeen fans.

The alleged incident came during the Pittodrie side's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay win at Ibrox on Tuesday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson told BBC Scotland that they "are aware of this matter and enquiries are ongoing".

BBC Scotland has also contacted the Scottish FA to establish whether it was in the match delegate's report.

