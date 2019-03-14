Hibernian: Marc McNulty heard of Scotland call up on Twitter

Marc McNulty has scored six goals since moving to Scotland in the January transfer window

Hibernian striker Marc McNulty says he found out he was in the Scotland squad after reading it on Twitter.

McNulty received his first call up for his country on the back of scoring six goals since joining the Easter Road club in January on loan from Reading.

Scotland start their Euro 2020 campaign away to Kazakhstan on 21 March before heading to San Marino three days later.

"I had just finished training and one of the young boys came to say congratulations to me," he said.

"He told me I was in the Scotland squad and I replied that I didn't think I was. Then I saw it on Twitter and my phone was going mental.

"It felt amazing, representing your country is something you dream of as a kid and I haven't had the chance to do it at youth level so it makes it even more special now."

Paul Clement brought McNulty to Reading from Coventry City, but he struggled for game time after Clement was replaced by Jose Manuel Gomes.

The 26-year-old had a number of options when it came to a January move but opted to move back to his hometown club.

"So far it looks like it's a good decision," he said.

"I didn't expect a call-up so soon but one of the reasons for coming back up to Hibs was to enhance my chances of getting in to the Scotland set-up.

"To get in as quick as I have has been brilliant. I'm just buzzing."