Dara O'Shea: West Brom's Exeter loanee 'could go all the way' after Republic U21 call

Dara O'Shea made an appearance for West Brom in the 2016-17 EFL Trophy

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Dara O'Shea has the potential to have a career at the top level of the game.

The 20-year-old central defender, who is on loan from West Bromwich Albion until the end of the season, has just received his first Republic of Ireland Under 21 call-up.

O'Shea has played 26 times for Exeter and been a fixture in the team since mid-November.

"He could go all the way," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"If you're 19 years old and playing regularly at centre-half or centre midfield in League Two, you've got a chance of making it all the way in the game."

Taylor added: "Since he's come into the team he's been exceptional for us.

"He's still a young defender learning his game and we feel we've played a part in his development.

"He's going to be a very good player and the international call-up is a bonus to top it off for him."

O'Shea will link up with his Republic teammates later this month for their opening 2021 European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Luxembourg in Dublin.

"Last year I was at Hereford and now at Exeter. I think it's a stepping stone. I'm getting more confident, I'm learning a lot more," he said.

"My Dad used to bring me to the games at Lansdowne Road and I remember going there as young kid, buzzing to go there and hoping to one day put on that green shirt.

"I've done that at Under 17s and Under 19s, so Under 21s is the next step and hopefully I keep looking forward."