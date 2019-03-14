League Two: Newport County v Oldham Athletic rearranged

Gevaro Nepomuceno has 36 caps for Curacao since his debut in 2014

Oldham Athletic's trip to Newport County in League Two has been rearranged after four Latics players received international call-ups.

Zues de la Paz and Gevaro Nepomuceno are called up by Curacao while Daniel Iversen and Johan Branger-Engone join Denmark U21 and Gabon respectively.

The fixture had been scheduled for Saturday, 23 March but will now kick off at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, 30 April.

Tickets for the original fixture will still be valid for the new date.