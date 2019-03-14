Ronan Curtis: Portsmouth striker's finger saved by surgery after front door accident

Ronan Curtis was injured before Portsmouth's trip to Walsall on Tuesday

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis has had surgery to save a finger after trapping it in his front door.

The 22-year-old missed Pompey's 3-2 League One win at Walsall on Tuesday following the accident and could be out for up to six weeks.

"It was quite a bad injury, his finger had to be sewn back on after part of it was hanging off," manager Kenny Jackett told BBC Radio Solent.

Curtis has scored 12 goals in 42 appearances for Pompey this season.

He suffered the injury to the third finger on his left hand and is now expected to be withdrawn from the Republic of Ireland squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia later this month.

But Portsmouth hope a quicker than expected recovery may enable him to be fit for their Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley against Sunderland on 31 March.

"It will be painful for him with that sort of injury," Jackett said. "The plastic surgeon has done a very good job to help but he will see a specialist on Friday and hopefully he can go from strength to strength.

"We've been in touch with the Republic of Ireland people and told them of the situation."