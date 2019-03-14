Paul Merson: Former England midfielder thanks fans after revealing gambling addiction

As well as Arsenal, Merson also played for Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Portsmouth and Walsall

Former England midfielder Paul Merson says he is "taking one day at a time" after revealing he is again struggling with gambling addiction.

Merson, 50, who is a regular TV pundit, said his life has "fallen apart" due to gambling on upcoming ITV documentary Harry's Heroes: The Full English.

In the past Merson has admitted drink, cocaine and gambling addictions.

On Friday he tweeted: "Thank you for the supportive tweets, means the world to me."

He added: "Taking one day at a time but it's getting better for me.

"Addiction is the most lonely of places and I've had three of the worst types over three decades.

"Never be afraid to talk, you're never alone."

Merson won 21 England caps between 1991 and 1998 and scored 78 goals in 327 games for Arsenal.

In a tearful interview on the ITV show he said he felt like a "crack addict" due to the addiction.

"I've just completely lost control, I've completely, again. I'm digging a hole - I can't get out of it. It's the worst addiction in the world."

In 2003, Merson received help from the Sporting Chance clinic, set up by former Arsenal and England team-mate Tony Adams, after saying he was unable to stop betting and had run up huge losses, including £30,000 on the outcome of one football match.

In 2012, he was given a 14-month-driving ban after pleading guilty to drink-driving following a motorway crash.