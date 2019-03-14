Tom Lawrence: Derby County forward a doubt for Wales games

Tom Lawrence has also played for Manchester United and Leicester City

International friendly: Wales v Trinidad & Tobago Venue: Racecourse Stadium, Wrexham Date: Wednesday, 20 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary; also highlights on BBC One Wales

Derby County forward Tom Lawrence is a doubt for Wales' games against Trinidad & Tobago and Slovakia.

Lawrence started for Derby in their 0-0 draw against Stoke City having missed the previous six games with an ankle injury.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in 18 appearances for Wales, was substituted after playing 83 minutes.

"He's not right and we'll have to speak to Wales," Derby manager Frank Lampard said.

"He showed why we have missed him and hopefully we will have him firing [after the international break]."

Wales face Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly at Wrexham's Racecourse on Wednesday, 20 March four days before hosting Slovakia in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff.

Manager Ryan Giggs is without Aston Villa defender James Chester, on-loan Derby midfielder Andy King and unattached midfielder Joe Ledley through injury.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is included having suffered an injury to his ankle in the closing stages of his club's Champions League defeat against Ajax.