Bersant Celina: Swansea midfielder 'has to rise above' mocking after penalty miss

Bersant Celina's penalty miss came in the 40th minute of Swansea's 3-0 loss at West Brom

Bersant Celina "has to rise above" the mocking after his extraordinary penalty miss in the 3-0 defeat at West Brom, says Swansea manager Graham Potter.

The Kosovan midfielder slipped as he was about to strike the ball, meaning it bounced off his heel, trickled away and was cleared by the Baggies.

Potter said: "It's easy to mock but in those positions you have to deal with it if it doesn't go well.

"These things happen, You don't wish it on anybody. It summed up our evening."

Chris Brunt had given West Brom a 19th-minute lead at the Hawthorns before Celina had the chance to level from the spot after Mike van der Hoorn was flattened by Craig Dawson.

With Swansea's regular penalty taker Oli McBurnie absent because of illness, Celina stepped up but his attempt failed spectacularly with the ball dribbling to his right.

The miss was somewhat predictably dubbed "the worst penalty in history" on social media.

Second-half goals from Mason Holgate and Jay Rodriguez sealed victory for managerless West Brom.