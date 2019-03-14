Champions League last 16: Best of the stats in Europe
There's only eight teams left in the Champions League after another memorable round of football.
Four English teams made the cut for the first time in a decade, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continued to set records.
One player scored his first penalty in competitive football and another became the club's youngest goalscorer in European history.
Here are some of the best stats from the last 16 of the Champions League:
- Barcelona are unbeaten in their last 30 Champions League home games (W27 D3 L0), the longest ever run in the competition.
- Lionel Messi scored his 62nd goal in 61 Champions League games at the Nou Camp in the 5-1 victory over Lyon.
- Four English sides will play in the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2008-09 (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United).
- Sadio Mane's two goals against Bayern Munich means he has now scored seven away goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, more than any other player in the club's history.
- Atletico Madrid were only the fourth team in Champions League history to win the first leg of a knockout game at home by a 2-0 scoreline and failed to progress to the next round.
- Cristiano Ronaldo scored his eighth Champions League hat-trick - the joint-most in the competition alongside Lionel Messi.
- It was also his 124th goal in the Champions League, more than Atletico Madrid have netted in the competition (118).
- Manchester City won 10-2 on aggregate against Schalke - only once previously has a team won by a larger margin in the Champions League knockout stages (Bayern Munich 12-1 Sporting CP in the 2008-09 Last 16).
- Phil Foden became the youngest player to score for Manchester City in the Champions League at 18 years and 288 days.
- Roma have conceded in each of their past 31 away games in the Champions League - the longest streak in competition history.
- Marcus Rashford's winning penalty for Manchester United was the first he has ever taken in a competitive match for the club.
- Mason Greenwood became the youngest player to appear for Manchester United in the Champions League, aged 17 years and 156 days, breaking the record held by Gerard Pique (17 years 310 days).
- Harry Kane became Tottenham's highest goalscorer in European competition with his opener against Borussia Dortmund (24).
- It was the first time Ajax have progressed in a Champions League knockout stage tie since the 1996-97 campaign.