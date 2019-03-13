Thursday's back pages 13 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/47564069 Read more about sharing. In The Sun, "Full house for Prem... and nein Germans" In iSport, "Mane turns Bayern inside and out" In The Daily Telegraph, "Klopp's men make it a 'Full English'" In the Daily Star, "Kop crown English assault on Europe" In the Daily Mirror, "Klopp heroes make it English clean sweep" In The Daily Mail, "Mighty Van Dijk puts Liverpool through. Now England have a fab four" In The Times, "Masterclass in Munich" In The Independent, "Southgate hits out at Rice critics"