Thursday's back pages

The Sun
In The Sun, "Full house for Prem... and nein Germans"
iSport
In iSport, "Mane turns Bayern inside and out"
The Daily Telegraph
In The Daily Telegraph, "Klopp's men make it a 'Full English'"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Kop crown English assault on Europe"
Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Klopp heroes make it English clean sweep"
Daily Mail
In The Daily Mail, "Mighty Van Dijk puts Liverpool through. Now England have a fab four"
The Times
In The Times, "Masterclass in Munich"
Independent
In The Independent, "Southgate hits out at Rice critics"

