Bayern Munich 1-3 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Reds are among Europe's elite again

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has yet to win a title with the Reds

Liverpool's 3-1 Champions League win at Bayern Munich proved they are "back at the top level of European football", according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

Last year's finalists eased into the quarter-finals courtesy of two goals from forward Sadio Mane and another from defender Virgil van Dijk.

"The second half was very mature," said German manager Klopp.

"In the moments we did play football we immediately destroyed the organisation of Bayern. It's absolutely deserved."

Liverpool's win means there are now four Premier League sides in the last eight, following victories for Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

Barcelona, Juventus, Porto and Ajax make up the rest of the quarter-finalists. The draw takes place on Friday.

Klopp added: "Whoever we get as an opponent we will take. The boys love the competition, they really dig in in these moments.

"The attitude was outstanding. The front three were outstanding, the boys who came on helped a lot.

"We've laid down a marker tonight that LFC is back on the top level of European football."

More to follow.