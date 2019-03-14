Aberdeen only halfway there - Tony Docherty on Scottish Cup run

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights as Aberdeen stun Rangers at Ibrox to progress into Scottish Cup semis

Aberdeen need to maintain their "composure" if they are to be successful in this season's Scottish Cup, says assistant boss Tony Docherty.

The Dons beat Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox in Tuesday's quarter-final replay three days after drawing 0-0 with Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

And cup holders Celtic will take on Aberdeen in April's Hampden semi-final.

"We're only halfway there, we've got a big game coming up now," Docherty told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"We need to keep that type of mentality, that resilience, that strength of character going down there to try and win at these places because that's the only way you're successful.

"We're confident in possession and we're confident out of possession and I think you need to have that because you know going to Celtic Park and Ibrox they're going to get a lot of the ball so you need to keep your composure.

"You need to have a structure about the way you play, a game plan and be clinical when you get opportunities as well. I feel we've got that and we certainly displayed that in that last two performances."

Defender Scott McKenna has helped Aberdeen keep their two clean sheets in Glasgow this month and has been named in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino.

"He's a top boy," said Docherty, who is unsurprised if the 22-year-old is attracting suitors.

"He loves defending. He's a difficult opponent because he just wants to keep that ball out his net and keep it out his six-yard box. His attitude every day to training is fantastic and boys like that get their rewards.

"I thought we had a very, very strong performance on Saturday against Celtic, particularly in the second half when we carried a real goal threat as well as being good defensively."