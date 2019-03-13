Luke McCormick: Swindon Town goalkeeper signs new 12-month contract

Luke McCormick was Plymouth Argyle's first choice goalkeeper when they were promoted from League Two in 2017

Luke McCormick has agreed a 12-month contract extension at Swindon Town.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper, who joined the League Two side last summer from Plymouth Argyle, will stay at the County Ground until the summer of 2020.

He has played 12 games this season, keeping five clean sheets.

"He hasn't played as much as he would have wanted, which is a good thing, but he has been fantastic when he's played and every day in training," manager Richie Wellens told the club website.