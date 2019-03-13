Coventry City: Sky Blues owners Sisu outline plans for new home in city

Coventry City first moved to the Ricoh Arena in 2005 after selling their former home at Highfield Road

Coventry City's owners have publicly promised an end to their legal action against the local council over the sale of the Ricoh Arena if they get support to build a new home in the city.

Sisu Capital Ltd will drop the long-running case if they can move - but are also seeking a medium-term deal with Wasps to remain at the Ricoh for now.

City were given an English Football League deadline over next season.

They hope their new plan is approved at the EFL board meeting on 2 April.

In an open letter, Sisu asked for:

A stadium development supported by the council in Coventry with enabling development on reasonable terms.

A medium term interim arrangement with Wasps on commercially acceptable terms to stay at the Ricoh Arena until CCFC's own stadium is complete.

The London-based investment managers say they "typically do not make press comments" but that they are "breaking with that tradition, because we think it essential that we explain to the fans the status of Coventry City Football Club."

