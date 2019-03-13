Oliver Burke: Celtic forward says 'future a little bit out of my hands'

Oliver Burke has made 14 appearances for Celtic, having made just three for West Brom

Celtic forward Oliver Burke says "we will just have to see" what happens when his loan from West Brom ends.

Burke, 21, joined the Scottish Premiership leaders on loan in January, having signed for West Brom from RB Leipzig 18 months previously.

The Scotland international, who has been recalled to the national squad, has commanded reported fees of £13m and £15m in recent years.

"It's a little bit out of my hands," said Burke, who has scored four goals.

"Obviously, I'm a West Brom player but I'm here at Celtic and that is my main focus right now. I'm playing for Celtic and I will continue doing that until whatever happens next."

Burke's return to scoring form led to a recall to the Scotland squad for this month's opening Euro 2020 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino, the last of his five caps having come in 2017.

"I'm very happy with the way things have gone at Celtic and it's put me in a great position," he added.

"This is something I really needed to kickstart my career again. I was starved of football, really, so I'm just happy to be back playing and back on the pitch.

"When you go for a lot of money there is a lot of expectation. For me it was a learning curve. It's a little bit of weight on my shoulders because people expect you to be the complete player."