Duncan Watmore: Sunderland winger 'likely' to miss rest of season

Duncan Watmore's goal against Wycombe was his first in League One this season

Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore is likely to miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury, according to Black Cats manager Jack Ross.

The 25-year-old sustained ligament damage during an injury-time challenge by Marcus Bean in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Wycombe at Adams Park.

Watmore had scored a 94th-minute equaliser in a fiery League One match.

"The likelihood is that Duncan will miss the rest of the season," Ross told the club's website.

Black Cats boss Ross said that the setback was "incredibly disappointing" because of Watmore's previous problems with injuries.

Watmore only returned to action in December 2018 after 13 months out with a cruciate knee ligament injury, just six games into his comeback from a previous 10-month spell on the sidelines.

"The positive thing is that it's nothing to do with his knee," Ross added. "His knee is in great shape and has been for a while.

"It's a sore one for him and I mean that in both senses - physically and mentally."

Bean was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for the foul ten minutes into added time.

Ross added: "I said at the time I was disappointed with the tackle and I think you can see the outcome of that because he is looking at eight to 12 weeks out."