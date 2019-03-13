Steven Fletcher: Scotland striker absent as he 'manages injury' - McFadden

Steven Fletcher has scored four goals in his last five matches for Sheffield Wednesday

Steven Fletcher is not in Scotland's squad for the opening Euro 2020 qualifiers in Kazakhstan and San Marino because he is "managing an injury", says assistant coach James McFadden.

He limped off in Sheffield Wednesday's draw with Derby County on Saturday, but scored in Tuesday's win over Bolton.

Striker Fletcher, 31, had started Scotland's last two matches.

"He's got ongoing issues that him and the club feel need to be addressed," McFadden told the BBC's Sportscene.

"He's managing an injury and the plastic pitch in Kazakhstan wouldn't have helped. He's not long back from being out for eight months after operations on his ankle and his knee."

Following a 13-month absence from international duty, Fletcher returned in November's 4-0 win in Albania, scoring a penalty. He won his 32nd cap against Israel a few days later.

With Steven Naismith out injured and Leigh Griffiths taking an extended break from football, forwards Oliver Burke and Marc McNulty have been called up by Scotland manager Alex McLeish.