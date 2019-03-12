Partick Thistle boss Gary Caldwell unhappy after Scottish Cup exit to Hearts

Media playback is not supported on this device 'The strongest man in the world then goes down like my little girl in the park'

Partick Thistle should have been awarded an injury-time penalty in their 2-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat at Hearts, says boss Gary Caldwell.

Christophe Berra's trip on Miles Storey went unpunished as the hosts clinched a semi-final against Inverness.

The Firhill manager also accused Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu, who won and missed a spot-kick, of "going down like my little girl in the park."

"I've watched it back and it's a penalty," Caldwell said.

"It was a disappointment we didn't get that opportunity to take it to extra time because I think we'd have been the stronger team. We were in the ascendancy."

Hearts fell behind to an early Scott McDonald strike but Ikpeazu levelled and Sean Clare's first-half penalty clinched victory.

Caldwell took issue with Ikpeazu who was involved in two penalty incidents after the break, winning a spot-kick after a challenge from Blair Spittal.

"He's clever in how he plays - the strongest man in the world in some situations and in others he goes down like my little girl in the park," Caldwell said.

'Ikpeazu off penalty duty'

Ikpeazu had the chance to put Hearts 3-1 up but his weak penalty was saved by Jags keeper Conor Hazard.

And Hearts manager Craig Levein says the big striker won't be allowed to take them from now on.

"He had an agreement that if he won a penalty he'd get to take it," Levein said.

"Unless the other 10 players get injured, I would doubt [that Ikpeazu will take another]."