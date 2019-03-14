Scottish Gossip: Defoe's message to Gers fans as Burke looks to lead line for Scots

From the section

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Jermain Defoe backs boss Steven Gerrard in wake of cup exit and tells Rangers fans they should be 'excited' about the team (Daily Record)

SPFL will meet on Monday to rubber-stamp joint crackdown with SFA on unacceptable conduct by fans (Scottish Daily Mail)

Oliver Burke tells Scotland manager Alex McLeish to trust him to lead the line in the Euro 2020 qualifiers (Herald)

Police probe claims of sectarian singing aimed at Rangers boss Steven Gerrard from Aberdeen fans during cup replay at Ibrox (Scotsman)

Niall McGinn vows Aberdeen won't settle for being semi-final losers again when they face Celtic (Daily Record)

Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu admits he needs to "score more, work harder and be better" (Scotsman)

Inverness Caley Thistle unhappy at 12.15pm kick-off for their Scottish Cup semi-final with Hearts on April 13 (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright hails St Mirren counterpart Oran Kearney's move to bring countryman Jimmy Nicholl on board as first-team coach (Scottish Sun)

Scots swimmer Hannah Miley determined to bounce back from loss of lottery funding and ankle surgery by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics (Herald)