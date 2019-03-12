Dijon 0-4 Paris St-Germain: PSG win in first game since Champions League exit

Paris St-Germain have scored 83 goals in 27 Ligue 1 games this season

Paris St-Germain thrashed Dijon to move 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1 in their first game since being knocked out of the Champions League.

Manchester United's 3-1 win in Paris on Wednesday saw PSG go out at the last-16 phase, losing on the away goals rule.

But they swept aside struggling Dijon with Marquinhos heading them ahead and Kylian Mbappe sliding in a second.

Angel di Maria scored with a free-kick and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting added a fourth from close range in injury time.

Despite their European failure, PSG are dominating domestically and also have a game in hand on second-placed Lille as they are closing in on their second successive title - their sixth in seven years.

But the team's main aim is European success and their elimination by United means they have gone out in the last 16 of the Champions League three years in a row.

Earlier this week, Mbappe said he had been unable to sleep since that defeat, but he doubled his side's lead against Dijon from Layvin Kurzawa cross after Marquinhos had earlier glanced in a header from Di Maria's corner.

The Argentine's 22-yard curling free-kick made it 3-0 and Thomas Meunier set up Choupo-Moting to seal the routine victory.

Dijon, third from bottom, never looked like causing a shock result as PSG gained a sixth successive Ligue 1 win.