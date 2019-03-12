County Antrim Shield final: Late double sees Crusaders beat Linfield 4-3 in thriller

Crusaders celebrate after winning the County Antrim Shield in dramatic fashion

Two last-gasp goals saw Crusaders come from behind to beat Linfield 4-3 and retain the County Antrim Shield after a thrilling final at Seaview on Tuesday.

Mark Stafford, Kirk Millar and a Colin Coates own goal to a solitary David Cushley strike gave Linfield a 3-1 half-time lead but Coates then netted.

Cushley headed home the winner two minutes into added time - three minutes after Jordan Forsythe had levelled.

It was a sensational finish to a game played in gale force conditions.

The dramatic end ensured that Crusaders collected the trophy for an eighth time and gave manager Stephen Baxter the ninth senior trophy of his tenure as boss of the north Belfast club.

Strong winds and driving rain caused by Storm Gareth made for an unpredictable but entertaining decider as both teams attempted to tame the conditions and play good football.

Having already picked up the League Cup last month and with the breeze in their favour in the first half Linfield were quick out of the blocks - Stafford stooping to head home his fourth goal of the season after Millar's wind-assisted corner went through the hands of goalkeeper Sean O'Neill in the eighth minute.

Jordan Owens headed wide and Cushley had a shot gathered by debutant Linfield stopper Conor Mitchell, before Cushley fired home a trademark long-range drive from outside the area on 27 minutes.

Within 60 seconds Millar reacted quickest to shoot into the net after Andy Waterworth's shot had been palmed into his path by O'Neill and then a minute later Billy Joe Burns headed onto the head of Coates and the ball ended up in the bottom corner for a bizarre own goal.

Before the break O'Neill pushed Chris Casement's free-kick round for a corner and Declan Caddell had his drive well saved by Mitchell - on-loan from Burnley until the end of the season.

The chances continued to flow after the break, Ross Clarke having his effort ruled out for offside and then Forsythe's right-foot drive being denied by a goal-line clearance by Matthew Clarke.

Sean Ward rifled an attempt inches wide but just after the hour mark Coates rose high to head in from Forsythe's corner to reduce the hosts' deficit.

Soon after Coates headed against the post from another corner while O'Neill reacted quickly to deny Stafford's overhead kick at the other end.

Jordan Forsythe scored the equalising goal and delivered the free-kick for David Cushley's winner

Then came the late drama - Forsythe slotting home from a few yards out with two minutes remaining and then Cushley meeting Forsythe's free-kick with the decisive header at the back post.

Linfield had beaten the Crues in the two most recent Shield finals between the sides, in 2014 and 2017, but were denied a 45th success in the competition thanks to their opponents' late, late show.

The Blues had also won the three league meetings played by the clubs this season, but the Crues have now triumphed over David Healy's charges in their sixth round Irish Cup tie and the Shield decider.

Linfield will now concentrate on consolidating their lead at the top of the Irish Premiership while Crusaders will be on the hunt for more silverware in the Irish Cup - they face Coleraine in a semi-final on 30 March.