EA Sports Cup: Holders Derry City face Longford Town in opener

Darren Cole celebrates after scoring one of Derry's goals in last season's EA Sports Cup Final win over Cobh Ramblers

Derry City will open the defence of the EA Sports Cup with a home tie against Longford Town next month.

The Candystripes beat Cobh Ramblers 3-1 last September to win the club's first trophy since 2012.

Despite that, manager Kenny Shiels lost the Derry job six weeks later following his team's poor finish to the League of Ireland campaign.

Declan Devine replaced Shiels and the Candystripes have made a promising start to this season.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk have been drawn away to St Patrick's Athletic in one of only two all Premier Division ties with the other a north west derby between Finn Harps and Sligo Rovers.

Ties will take place on either 1 or 2 April.