Wycombe and Sunderland charged by Football Association after melee

Wycombe and Sunderland
Sunderland captain George Honeyman and Wycombe forward Nathan Tyson (centre) were sent off for their part in the melee

Wycombe and Sunderland have been charged by the Football Association after a touchline melee in their 1-1 draw in League One on Saturday.

The incident took place in the 95th minute of the game at Adams Park, just after the Black Cats had levelled.

Sunderland captain George Honeyman and Chairboys forward Nathan Tyson, who had both already been substituted, were sent off for their part in the fracas.

The clubs have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond.

