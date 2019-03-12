Rangers 0-2 Aberdeen: 'Concessions' needed for booked players involved in replays - Derek McInnes

Graeme Shinnie will miss Aberdeen's Scottish Cup semi-final after being booked for fouling Ryan Kent

"Concessions" should be made for players involved in extra Scottish Cup matches when applying suspension rules, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Pittodrie captain Graeme Shinnie will miss his side's Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic after being booked in Tuesday's last-eight replay win over Rangers.

It was Shinnie's second yellow card of the tournament, resulting in an automatic one-match ban.

"I'm gutted for him," McInnes said.

"We've had two replays and I always feel there should be some sort of concession when you play extra games.

"It's a blow for us, a blow for wee Shinnie, but we've had to deal without good players before. We'll try and get into a final and hopefully Shinnie will get his hands on that trophy."

'I've come here with arguably better teams'

At Ibrox, Aberdeen were resolute in defence and ruthless in attack, earning a 2-0 victory courtesy of Niall McGinn and Connor McLennan goals in either half.

McInnes fielded three teenagers in midfield in Lewis Ferguson, McLennan and Dean Campbell, making his first start at 17.

The Aberdeen boss lost former skipper Ryan Jack to Rangers and wing Jonny Hayes to Celtic two summers ago, and was shorn of play-maker Kenny McLean and striker Adam Rooney before the start of this season.

"Every year I seem to lose arguably some of my best players in the summer and it's a real blow," McInnes told BBC Scotland.

"I've come here with arguably better teams and arguably better players, but the resilience and strength of character from some of the younger ones gives me real satisfaction in how they dealt with the game.

"Rangers are not used to being 2-0 down at home and that's when you see sometimes that it's tough being a Rangers player with the huge expectations on them from the supporters.

"But we managed to create that with our play. And it gives me real pleasure we've managed to get through against such a good team."