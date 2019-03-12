Rangers 0-2 Aberdeen: 'Bullied' hosts 'let supporters down' - Steven Gerrard

Rangers have been knocked out of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup by Aberdeen this season

Rangers "were nowhere near good enough" and "let the supporters down" in their Scottish Cup quarter-final replay loss to Aberdeen, says boss Steven Gerrard.

The Glasgow side were beaten 2-0 at Ibrox, failing to score from a glut of possession yielding 15 shots.

Aberdeen have now eliminated Rangers from both cups this term, and Gerrard's chances of earning silverware in his first season in charge now appear slim.

"It's a huge blow. This was a huge game for the club," he told Rangers TV.

"We've let the supporters down, I take full responsibility for it. We were nowhere near good enough, I thought the best team won."

Aberdeen 'wanted it more in certain areas'

Rangers, who trail Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic by eight points with eight games remaining, fell behind early on Tuesday when Niall McGinn pounced on a Glen Kamara error.

Connor McLennan finished a lovely second-half move to stretch Aberdeen's lead against the run of play, with a Ryan Jack shot that struck the post as close as Rangers came to a goal.

Speaking soon after full-time, Gerrard revealed he had not yet spoken to his players.

"I don't feel ready to speak to them yet because I'm angry," he said.

"The reality is we didn't test their keeper enough and we've been done on a counter when we're trying to force the issue and get back into the game.

"We've got no complaints, they deserved it. They've bullied us in certain areas of the pitch, they wanted it more in certain areas of the pitch, which is a major concern."

Rangers host Kilmarnock in the Premiership on Saturday and Gerrard is eager for his team to "find a performance to bounce back".

"We have to regroup and push on and try and finish the season as strong as we can," the former Liverpool captain added.

"I don't think anything I can say will make them [the fans] feel any better short-term. But we'll be back in terms of cup competitions, we'll be better and we'll give it a better go when the time's right."