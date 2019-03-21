Quiz: Can you name England's team that beat the Czech Republic in 1998?

England beat the Czech Republic 2-0 at the old Wembley in 1998

England do not get to play the Czech Republic much - just twice in the past 21 years in fact.

They meet at Wembley on Friday as both teams begin their European Championship qualifying campaign, and there is little in the way of recent head-to-head action to look back on.

The most recent game between the two countries came in August 2008, a 2-2 draw in a Wembley friendly, with Joe Cole equalising in the last minute.

The Three Lions' last victory over the Czechs came in November 1998, and it is this match which is the subject of our quiz. That game, also a friendly, ended in a 2-0 win for England, but can you name the players selected by manager Glenn Hoddle that day, including the two who came off the bench?

You only have three minutes to get all the answers and don't forget to share your results using #bbcfootball. Good luck.