Hibernian: Martin Boyle could return from injury before end of season

Martin Boyle scored his first goals for Australia against Lebanon

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle says returning from injury before the end of the season is "realistic" - but will only push for a comeback if the club has something to play for.

Hibs are sixth in the Premiership, four games before the league split.

The Australia cap, 25, was not expected to feature again this term after tearing his lateral meniscus on international duty in December.

"Hopefully in a few weeks I'll be back outside," Boyle said.

"It [playing before the end of the season] is looking like a realistic possibility. But there's no point pushing it if there's nothing to play for, I would rather have myself fully fit and firing for next season."

Boyle's knee damage came at a time where he was enjoying football for club and country, having made his Australia debut in November and scored a brace in his first start against Lebanon.

During his spell on the sidelines, there has been drastic change at Easter Road, with Paul Heckingbottom replacing Neil Lennon as head coach and several new players joining the club in January.

One of those to make an impression is striker Marc McNulty, whose six goals in eight games and all-round play have been rewarded with a Scotland call-up.

"I keep telling him he would have scored more goals if he were playing with me," Boyle joked.

"I'm gutted I'm not playing with him, he's been a revelation for the place. The call-up is fully deserved and hopefully he can go there and take his chance.

"If he keeps scoring goals they won't need me!"