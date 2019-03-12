Andreas Pereira: Manchester United extend midfielder's contract until 2020

Andreas Pereira
Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has played 14 times for the club this season

Manchester United have extended Andreas Pereira's contract by a year, taking his present deal to 2020.

Brazilian Pereira, 23, has made the breakthrough into United's first-team squad this season after spells on loan with Granada and Valencia.

The midfielder impressed in United's stunning victory over Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

United can now make a decision on Pereira's future this summer knowing they can still get a fee if he is sold.

