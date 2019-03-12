Andreas Pereira: Manchester United extend midfielder's contract until 2020

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has played 14 times for the club this season

Manchester United have extended Andreas Pereira's contract by a year, taking his present deal to 2020.

Brazilian Pereira, 23, has made the breakthrough into United's first-team squad this season after spells on loan with Granada and Valencia.

The midfielder impressed in United's stunning victory over Paris St-Germain in the Champions League.

United can now make a decision on Pereira's future this summer knowing they can still get a fee if he is sold.