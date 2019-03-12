Manchester City v Schalke: Players urged to 'win quadruple for injured fan'

The Manchester City fan was attacked after his club's Champions League victory over Schalke in Germany

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Manchester City fans have called for the club to "win the quadruple" in honour of a supporter who was attacked following their Champions League first-leg win over Schalke in Germany.

The 32-year-old man suffered a serious head injury after being confronted by two "ultra" Schalke fans.

City fan Mark Rogers set up a fund for the victim and his family, which has also had donations from Schalke fans.

"We've had a good response - now let's do the quadruple for the lad," he said.

"City is a family. You expect there to be some anger but there wasn't - it's all about hoping it's a full recovery and that everything is going to be OK.

"It was a family going to a football match - a mum, a dad, a son and a daughter - a family trip and they were attacked. It shouldn't happen, not at any ground."

The injured fan, who has not been identified at his family's request, was left in a coma following the attack and is now responsive but cannot talk because of a breathing tube. Gelsenkirchen police have since arrested a 30-year-old man.

The City supporter had travelled to Germany with his family for the club's 3-2 win in the first leg of the last-16 tie, with the second leg to be played at the Etihad on Tuesday.

Asked if home fans were worried about possible violence at the match, Rogers said: "Everyone is going to go and enjoy the game.

"The only concern for us City fans for the second leg is that we get through to the next round, and we would love to give that family something to smile about come June."