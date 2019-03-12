Who made Rob Maclean's team of the week?

Rob Maclean's team of the week features two makeshift full-backs, an old warhorse, and the weekly battle for a place in the team between Rangers' Daniel Candeias and Motherwell's Jake Hastie continues.

Formation 4-4-2: Joe Lewis (Aberdeen); Dominic Ball (Aberdeen), Craig Halkett (Livingston), Stuart Findlay (Kilmarnock), Andy Halliday (Rangers); Daniel Candeias (Rangers), Scott Brown (Celtic), David Turnbull (Motherwell), Gboly Ariyibi (Motherwell); Marc McNulty (Hibernian), Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Goalkeeper - Joe Lewis

Joe Lewis notched up his 50th clean sheet as Aberdeen goalkeeper in the goalless draw at Celtic Park on Saturday. It was a typically impressive display from the big man with significant saves from Kris Ajer and Odsonne Edouard.

Defenders - Dom Ball, Craig Halkett, Stuart Findlay & Andy Halliday

I picked Dom Ball for the first time last weekend and the Aberdeen utility player keeps his place after another strong showing. He played his part in a solid defensive set-up which kept Celtic at bay and, at the other end, Ball forced Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain into a good save.

Livingston have done well to hold on to club captain Craig Halkett for three seasons. He showed again in the 3-1 defeat of St Johnstone on Saturday that he's one of the best defenders in the Premiership and chipped in with his fifth goal of the season.

Liam Millar grabbed the glory for Kilmarnock with a late winner in Paisley on Monday night, but the standout performance was delivered by central defender Stuart Findlay. He twice denied St Mirren's Simeon Jackson with perfectly-timed goal-saving sliding tackles and was a class act throughout.

You know you're doing something right when Steven Gerrard sings your praises and Andy Halliday consistently gets the VIP backing of the Rangers manager. He slotted in seamlessly again at left back on Friday night at Easter Road and clipped the crossbar with the last kick of the game.

Midfielders - Daniel Candeias, Scott Brown, David Turnbull & Gboly Ariyibi

I probably should have picked Rangers right winger Daniel Candeias in my weekend selection more than I have done, so he's getting the nod this time ahead of Motherwell's Jake Hastie. Candeias took his goal against Hibs brilliantly and, week in, week out, puts in an incredible shift.

Celtic's style of play is being tweaked a bit with Neil Lennon having retaken the managerial hot-seat as Brendan Rodgers' replacement, but lots of things remain the same. Scott Brown is still the beating heart of he team and he's driving Celtic towards another clean sweep.

A few months ago, only Motherwell fans knew about talented teenager David Turnbull. Since his top team breakthrough, we've all been able to enjoy his spectacular progress. The 19-year-old midfielder scored twice in Saturday's 3-0 Lanarkshire derby defeat of Hamilton.

While we've been rightly raving about home-produced Motherwell youngsters Turnbull and Hastie, the quality contribution of Gboly Ariyibi has to be recognised as well. The on-loan Nottingham Forest winger was at his free-flowing best in the first half at Fir Park on Saturday and tore Hamilton to shreds.

Forwards - Marc McNulty & Ryan Kent

Marc McNulty played a huge part in Hibs' second-half comeback against Rangers at Easter Road on Friday night. The on-loan Reading striker's clever movement caught the eye and he did so well to put the equaliser on a plate for Flo Kamberi.

I'm unable to squeeze Ryan Kent into my team on the left side of midfield so I'm going to pick the livewire Rangers winger up front. He tortured the Hibs defence in the first half on Friday night and only a top save by Ofir Marciano stopped him scoring.