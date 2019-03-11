Celtic's Oliver Burke & Wednesday's Liam Palmer get Scotland call

Oliver Burke already has five caps for his country but has not featured since 2017

Celtic striker Oliver Burke and Sheffield Wednesday's Liam Palmer will be included in Alex McLeish's Scotland squad on Tuesday.

The national boss will name the pair ahead of taking on Kazakhstan and San Marino in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Burke, 21 has scored four goals since moving to Glasgow on loan from West Brom in January.

Palmer, 27, who can play at right-back or in midfield, has been a Wednesday regular in the Championship this term.

The news comes as first-choice goalkeeper Allan McGregor announced on Monday that he has retired from international football to focus on playing for Rangers.

Burke won the last of his five caps in a friendly against Canada in 2017, while Palmer played eight times for Scotland at under-21 level.