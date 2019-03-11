Tuesday's back pages

Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Football threatened with stadium closures"
Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "FA pledge to get tough on thugs"
Guardian
In the Guardian, "City to issue apology and set up fund for abuse victims"
iSport
In iSport, "Grealish lucky not to be hurt"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "We'll stamp it out"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "I'm lucky he wasn't armed"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "New call to get police back in our grounds"

