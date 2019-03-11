Tuesday's back pages 11 Mar From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/47532767 Read more about sharing. In the Daily Telegraph, "Football threatened with stadium closures" In the Daily Mirror, "FA pledge to get tough on thugs" In the Guardian, "City to issue apology and set up fund for abuse victims" In iSport, "Grealish lucky not to be hurt" In the Daily Star, "We'll stamp it out" In the Daily Express, "I'm lucky he wasn't armed" In the Daily Mail, "New call to get police back in our grounds"