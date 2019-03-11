Scotland: Shelley Kerr's side to face Chile and Brazil in Spain

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's World Cup 2019: Scotland prepare for World Cup in Algarve

Scotland will continue their Women's World Cup preparations with games against Chile and Brazil next month.

Before making their tournament debut in June, Shelley Kerr's side will head to Murcia for the two friendly matches.

The Scots secured fifth place in the Algarve Cup earlier this month, losing to Canada before beating Iceland and then Denmark.

Scotland's group opener at the France finals comes against England on 9 June in Nice.

Chile will provide the opposition on 5 April with kick-off at 18:00 GMT, while Kerr's team take on Brazil three days later at 19:00 GMT.