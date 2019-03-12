Scottish Cup: Aberdeen's Joe Lewis targets Scottish Cup success

Joe Lewis saved Scott Sinclair's penalty in the December League Cup final but Aberdeen lost 1-0 to Celtic

Scottish Cup quarter-final replay: Rangers v Aberdeen Venue: Ibrox Date: Tuesday, 12 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland & live text commentary on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Winning a trophy rather than enjoying "decent seasons" is the expectation for Aberdeen, says goalkeeper Joe Lewis.

Derek McInnes' men have finished second in the Premiership four years in a row while reaching three cup finals.

They face Rangers in Tuesday's Scottish Cup quarter-final replay as their quest for a first piece of silverware since the 2014 Scottish League Cup continues.

"You're at Aberdeen to win trophies - that's what the expectations are from fans, management and us," said Lewis.

"I've not done that since I've joined the club and that's certainly a motivation of mine."

'You don't count your second places'

Lewis, 31, joined the club in 2016 and says he and his team-mates want to be "remembered and talked about" as trophy-winners in years to come.

"Coming second and we've had decent seasons, decent achievements, but actually winning a trophy is what matters and what you're remembered for," he added.

"When you look back on your career at the end of it, you don't count your second places - you count your trophies, your medals and the games you've won."

Aberdeen have beaten Rangers twice in Glasgow this term - including the League Cup semi-final - and earned a goalless draw at Celtic Park on Saturday.

"When you come and play against Old Firm, some teams just think, if we can just put in a good performance and not lose too heavily, we'll be happy and not let it dent our confidence too much. At Aberdeen that's not the case," Lewis said.

"We go into every game with an expectation to win Tuesday will be no different. We fully expect to go there and give a good account of ourselves and come away with a win. That's how you have to be."