Oli McBurnie: Swansea striker has had 'tough time' with illness - Graham Potter

Scotland international Oli McBurnie is Swansea's top scorer with 18 goals this season

Graham Potter says Swansea City will do all they can to ensure Oli McBurnie stays healthy after the striker's latest bout of sickness.

McBurnie, 22, will miss Wednesday's trip to West Brom after being taken ill ahead of the defeat at Norwich.

This is the fourth time in 2019 that McBurnie has missed football due to illness.

"We are trying to help him as much as we can and to support him and get him back fit," Potter said.

"He has had a bit of a tough time and we are looking into it as much as we can.

"Sometimes when you pick one thing up you are a bit low and you pick something else up. It's unfortunate."

McBurnie is a key man for Potter, having scored 18 goals in 35 club appearances this season, but has been hampered by illness.

The Scotland international missed the FA Cup win at Aston Villa on January 5 because he was unwell and then pulled out of the Championship game at Preston the following weekend having been taken ill at the team hotel.

He started at Bristol City in early February only for Potter to concede afterwards that he should not have picked the forward because he was suffering with illness.

McBurnie made substitute appearances in the next two games despite the fact that he was not firing on all cylinders.

He travelled to Norwich last week only to return to Wales on the day of the game because he felt unwell.

Oli McBurnie has won six caps for Scotland since making his debut against Costa Rica in 2018

"He has picked up a bit of illness that's developed into a bit of sickness, without getting too graphic," Potter added.

"It doesn't make sense to rush him into the (West Brom) game. He will need to train for a couple of days and there won't be any time for that.

"When he is feeling a bit better we will run him through a series of tests just to make sure but it can just be that he's been under the weather and is picking things up.

"He is on his own and like a lot of the lads looks after himself. We will review everything of course, but it might just be an unlucky period."

Swansea hope McBurnie will be available for their FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester City on Saturday.

"We want him on the pitch - a lot of our goals come from him," Potter said. "But his health is the most important thing of course."