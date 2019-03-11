Rangers' Alfredo Morelos called up for Colombia double header

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has made one appearance for Colombia, against Venezuela last September

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos faces a 5,200-mile trip back to Glasgow ahead of this month's Old Firm match after being called up by Colombia.

The 22-year-old has been named in new manager Carlos Queiroz's squad for his first two games in charge.

Morelos could feature in the Kirin Cup meeting with Japan on 22 March and in a friendly with South Korea.

The 26 March game in Seoul is five days before Rangers visit Celtic for a noon kick-off in the Scottish Premiership.

Morelos' 28-goal haul for Rangers this season has caught they eye of Queiroz, who has picked him as one of four forwards.

Morelos' solitary international appearance came as a substitute in a 2-1 win over Venezuela last September.

Rangers trail Premiership leaders Celtic by eight points with nine games remaining, with the two sides still to face each other home and away.