Scottish Cup: Second semi-final a 'big carrot' says Hearts boss Craig Levein

Christophe Berra celebrates his opener at Firhill with Hearts team-mate Sean Clare

Hearts have "a big carrot" of making it to two semi-finals in the same season for the first time in 14 years, says boss Craig Levein.

The Tynecastle club host Partick Thistle on Tuesday in a Scottish Cup quarter-final replay following a 1-1 draw at Firhill, with a last-four tie against Inverness on the line.

Hearts lost 3-0 to Celtic in the League Cup semi-final in November.

"We don't have Celtic this time so that gives us a better chance," said Levein.

"If we can get through it will be our second semi-final in the same season - that's not been done for 14 years here so that's a big carrot for us.

"The players know what's at stake. They'll be keyed up to make up for the draw last week when they should have won."

A late Christie Elliott equaliser gave Championship strugglers Thistle an unlikely draw in the first meting after Christophe Berra's early header appeared to put a dominant Hearts on the path to victory.

The Tynecastle club ended a four-game winless run with a 1-0 Premiership victory at Dundee on Saturday.

"It's been a tough period. We've shot ourselves in the foot in recent matches against Motherwell, St Mirren and Celtic and the Partick," said Levein.

"So it was important we got the result on Saturday and hopefully it gives the players confidence."