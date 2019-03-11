James McClean poppy abuse: QPR to act on social media video

From the section

Republic of Ireland international James McClean has previously had spells at Sunderland, Wigan and West Brom

QPR have launched an internal investigation to identify fans who abused Stoke winger James McClean during Saturday's Championship match.

A video circulating on social media shows a section of Rangers supporters shouting obscenities at the Irishman and asking him "where's your poppy?".

McClean does not wear a Remembrance Day poppy on his shirt each November for personal reasons.

"The club wholly condemns such abuse," a QPR statement said.

"An internal investigation is now under way as we seek to identify those involved."

QPR and Stoke drew 0-0 at Loftus Road at the weekend.